Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Panchkula youths killed as car hits parked truck in Rajpura
chandigarh news

Three Panchkula youths killed as car hits parked truck in Rajpura

Had left home on Saturday night for a friend’s birthday; two of the deceased were students of Chitkara University, Rajpura; another was visiting from Canada; fourth friend battling for life
The victims, Ishaan Kalra, 21, Yash Mittal, 22, and Akarshit Goyal, 22. (HT Photos)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondents, Patiala/panchkula

Out to celebrate a birthday, three youths from Panchkula were killed after their Hyundai i20 rammed into a stationary truck near Alampur village on the Rajpura-Chandigarh road in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two of the deceased – Akarshit Goyal, 22, and Yash Mittal, 22 – were students of Chitkara University, Rajpura, while Ishaan Kalra, 21, studied in Canada.

Their friend, Punarpal Singh, 21, who is from Chandigarh, was also in the car. He is fighting for life at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

All four had reportedly left Panchkula around 10pm on Saturday to celebrate a friend’s birthday on the university campus.

“The accident took place around 4am when the Hyundai i20 drove into a parked truck. It appears the car was at a high speed as it was completely mangled due to the impact of the collision. All three youths died on the spot,” said investigating officer Avtar Singh from Rajpura police station.

RELATED STORIES
The mangled remains of the victims’ Hyundai i20 car. The truck driver fled with his vehicle after the mishap. (HT Photo)

The truck driver managed to flee with his vehicle soon after the mishap.

Police handed over the bodies to their families after post-mortem examination on Sunday.

The unidentified truck driver has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Two of the deceased were pursuing engineering, pharmacy

Akarshit, who lived in Sector 9, Panchkula, was pursuing engineering from Chitkara University. He lived with his mother and two sisters, while his father had died in 2006.

Yash also hailed from Sector 9 and was studying BPharma at the university. His father owns a pharmacy business which he hoped to join one day. He had told his parents and a younger brother about the birthday party before leaving around 9.30pm on Saturday.

One of Akarshit’s friends shared Ishaan studied in Canada and was visiting home currently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man beaten to death in Ambala, five arrested

Chandigarh: Mystery shrouds 30-year-old man’s death

Gangster Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested from Mohali’s Sector 91

Ludhiana’s Jatinder Singh sets up Oman’s win over PNG in T20 World Cup
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP