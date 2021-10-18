Three Panchkula youths killed as car hits parked truck in Rajpura

Out to celebrate a birthday, three youths from Panchkula were killed after their Hyundai i20 rammed into a stationary truck near Alampur village on the Rajpura-Chandigarh road in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two of the deceased – Akarshit Goyal, 22, and Yash Mittal, 22 – were students of Chitkara University, Rajpura, while Ishaan Kalra, 21, studied in Canada.

Their friend, Punarpal Singh, 21, who is from Chandigarh, was also in the car. He is fighting for life at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

All four had reportedly left Panchkula around 10pm on Saturday to celebrate a friend’s birthday on the university campus.

“The accident took place around 4am when the Hyundai i20 drove into a parked truck. It appears the car was at a high speed as it was completely mangled due to the impact of the collision. All three youths died on the spot,” said investigating officer Avtar Singh from Rajpura police station.

The mangled remains of the victims’ Hyundai i20 car. The truck driver fled with his vehicle after the mishap. (HT Photo)

The truck driver managed to flee with his vehicle soon after the mishap.

Police handed over the bodies to their families after post-mortem examination on Sunday.

The unidentified truck driver has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Two of the deceased were pursuing engineering, pharmacy

Akarshit, who lived in Sector 9, Panchkula, was pursuing engineering from Chitkara University. He lived with his mother and two sisters, while his father had died in 2006.

Yash also hailed from Sector 9 and was studying BPharma at the university. His father owns a pharmacy business which he hoped to join one day. He had told his parents and a younger brother about the birthday party before leaving around 9.30pm on Saturday.

One of Akarshit’s friends shared Ishaan studied in Canada and was visiting home currently.