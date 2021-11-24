Three persons with LeT links arrested for killing salesman in Srinagar

Three persons having alleged links with Lashkar-e-Taiba have been arrested for killing the salesman of a Kashmir Pandit businessman in the Old City area on November 8, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

Officials said they have solved the murder case of Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

“The police have solved the Bohri Kadal terror case (murder of the salesman of Mawa Shop) by arresting three persons involved in the commission of said terror crime,” said a police spokesperson in a statement.

Khan was shot dead on the evening of November 8 at Bohri Kadal, where he worked as a salesman with Sandeep Mawa and his father Roshan Lal Mawa.

Sandeep was believed to be the actual target of the attack.

“During the course of investigation, the SIT formed to probe the case learnt about the involvement of Aejaz Ahmad Lone, Naseer Ahmad Shah and Showkat Ahmad Dar, all residents of Pulwama, in the said terror crime,” the statement said.

The trio have confessed to their involvement in the killing, the police said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) executed the said terror attack on the directions of a handler from across the border,” the spokesperson said.

“On their disclosure, a pistol, seven rounds and other incriminating materials, including a grenade, have been recovered. Besides, the Maruti Alto car which was used during the commission of crime has also been seized,” the statement said.