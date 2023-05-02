Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three bank employees die as SUV falls into Pathankot canal

Three bank employees die as SUV falls into Pathankot canal

ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot
May 02, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Five staffers of Punjab National Bank’s Pathankot branch had gone on a day trip when the driver lost control of the vehicle; while two persons were rescued by passersby, three others went missing on Sunday

Three employees of Punjab National Bank drowned after the sport utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in plunged into Upper Bari Doab Canal near Madhopur headworks in Pathankot district on Sunday evening, officials said. Bodies of the trio were retrieved on Monday.

NDRF men during the recovery ops on Monday. Five staffers of Punjab National Bank had gone on a trip when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove it into Upper Bari Doab Canal. (HT)
Five staffers of Punjab National Bank’s Pathankot branch had gone on a day trip when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

While two persons were rescued by passersby, three others went missing. Personnel of the Punjab Police and other departments concerned rushed to the spot, followed by squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the rescue operation that continued till Monday afternoon.

Bodies of the victims were recovered and sent to the Pathankot civil hospital for postmortem examination.

“As per our initial investigation, the person who was driving was not fully trained and lost control of the SUV. As a result, the vehicle plunged into the canal. We are investigating the matter thoroughly,” said Anil Pawar, Sujanpur station house officer.

