Three prominent Madhya Marg crossings in Chandigarh to have roundabouts

To reduce mishaps and manage vehicular traffic better, roundabouts will be set up at three intersections on the Madhya Marg. The decision was taken by the UT adviser Dharam Pal who chaired a meeting of the State-Level Road Safety Council of the city on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The roundabouts which will also be equipped with Automatic Traffic Control (ATC) lights will be set up at the Press Light Point, Transport Light Point and Housing Board Chowk, all on the Madhya Marg. While there was no timeframe given for their construction, the meeting will be reconvened in three months where the action taken towards this will be discussed.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Manisha Choudhary said, “After analysing the trend of fatalities and accidents during night time at these locations, we have suggested ATC-equipped rotaries regulating speed. This will be done on the pattern of Tribune Chowk where mishaps and fatalities in mishaps during the night have considerably come down.”

Punjab traffic adviser Navdeep Asija who also attended the meeting said the roundabouts will be created with speed-tables similar to the ones at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. “This is being done as a part of modernisation of the city. Roundabouts, when combined with speed-tables, check people from speeding and bring down the chances of accidents,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting which was also attended by the UT transport secretary, engineering secretary, deputy commissioner, chief architects for the MC and the administration among others also took some more traffic-related decisions. Special parking stickers will be issued to drivers who are differently-abled and special parking spots will also be earmarked for them. In view of foggy conditions in winters, reflective tape will be fixed on all roundabouts which will also have proper lane and directional markings. They will also be redesigned to reduce impact of collision. To prevent jaywalking on V2 and V3 roads, strong iron grills will be installed. Pedestrian and cycle paths will be properly lit up with signages while proper lay-bays will be made for buses.

----

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other decisions

1. Special parking stickers and parking spaces for the differently-abled

2. Iron grills on V2 and V3 roads to prevent jaywalking

3. Redesigning roundabouts to reduce impact of collisions

4. Strict action against wrong parking on major roads, cycle tracks and pavements