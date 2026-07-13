Three publishers held in J&K book controversy

The counter intelligence unit in Jammu has arrested three publishers in connection with the ongoing probe into recent controversy surrounding certain books in Jammu and Kashmir, said officials on Sunday.

The books in question are titled ‘Personalities and Legends of J&K’, authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena, and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service. The second book, ‘Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir’, is authored by Sushant Giri and published by the Delhi-based Anurag Prakashan. (File)

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The three publishers arrested include Inderpaul from Oberoi Book Service and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora from the Noida-based Dominant Publishers.This decision follows coordinated operations in both Jammu and Delhi.

This action was taken after two books found in government libraries were reported to glorify separatist leaders.

The books in question are titled ‘Personalities and Legends of J&K’, authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena, and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service. The second book, ‘Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir’, is authored by Sushant Giri and published by the Delhi-based Anurag Prakashan.

Investigators are scrutinising the publishers’ roles in printing and distributing two controversial books, said officials.

On July 4, the counter intelligence unit registered an FIR under Sections 49 (abetment), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity, disharmony) and 353 ( publishing, or circulating false statements, rumours, or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Jammu and Kashmir commissioner secretary, school education department, Ram Niwas Sharma, had ordered a probe and suspension of eight officials of Samagra Shiksha Mission along with removal of a contractual employee over the selection and procurement of two library books found to contain “inappropriate content”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jammu and Kashmir commissioner secretary, school education department, Ram Niwas Sharma, had ordered a probe and suspension of eight officials of Samagra Shiksha Mission along with removal of a contractual employee over the selection and procurement of two library books found to contain “inappropriate content”. {{/usCountry}}

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Eight officials were also suspended in connection with the matter. They were identified as Fazil Imran Saddiqui, (coordinator library Samagra Shiksha); Gurjeet Singh (assistant coordinator Samagra Shiksha; Sanjeev Sharma (principal GHSS, Kore Pannu, Kathua); Shazia Kouser (academic officer SCERT, Jammu); Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir,(lecturer BHSS, Wathoora, Budgam); Niranjan Sharma (lecturer GHSS, Badhat, Kishtwar); Renu Mengi (lecturer DIET, Jammu) and Rajmohini (lecturer GGHSS, Poonch).

Sheikh Suheel Ahmad, computer assistant contractual was also disengaged with immediate effect and Oberoi Book Service and Dominant Publishers were blacklisted by the government. Counter-intelligence teams conducted raids on their premises on July 6.

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