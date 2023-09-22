Three sex determination rackets busted in Kharar, Dera Bassi, Moga

Amidst the ongoing campaign to eradicate the menace of female foeticide, the health and family welfare department has busted three illegal sex determination rackets in Kharar, Dera Bassi and Moga.

The health minister said in Dera Bassi, a quack has also been apprehended, who used to lure people with the promise of a male child by giving some special medicine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said acting on tip-off regarding illegal sex determination tests being done at these locations, health teams from Ludhiana and Barnala planned a special operation. “Our health teams along with the police teams took a pregnant woman as a decoy to these centres and caught the culprits red-handed while conducting sex determination tests on these decoys,” he said in a statement.

The health minister said in Dera Bassi, a quack has also been apprehended, who used to lure people with the promise of a male child by giving some special medicine.

Family welfare director Dr Hitinder Kaur said the Barnala team, during its raid in Moga, has also recovered an unregistered ultrasound machine and ₹15,000 paid to the accused to carry out sex determination tests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the raid conducted by the Ludhiana team in Kharar, a gynaecologist and two more persons were caught red-handed, she said, adding that a case under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act has been registered against the accused in all three cases.