Haryana board Class 10 results: Three share top podium spot

Three students, two of them girls, scored an impressive 99.6% marks to emerge as toppers in the Class 10 Haryana board exams whose results were declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday.

(Left to right) Among the trio at the summit are Himesh, a student of New Sunrise Senior Secondary School, Bhuna, Fatehabad; Varsha from Sonepat's Sant Baba Ghoghar Public School and Sonu from NJM High school in Bhiwani's Bushan. (HT)

Among the trio at the summit are Himesh, a student of New Sunrise Senior Secondary School, Bhuna, Fatehabad; Varsha from Sonepat’s Sant Baba Ghoghar Public School and Sonu from NJM High school in Bhiwani’s Bushan.

Son of a jeweller father and a homemaker mother, Himesh wishes to become an IAS officer. He swears by following a regular study schedule to perform well.

Varsha has her sight set on serving in the Indian Police Service. Staying away from social media helped her stay focused, says the teenager.

Sonu, the daughter of a farmer father and homemaker mother, aspires to become a doctor and serve in the rural areas.

The second position was also clinched by three students, including two girls, while eight students, all girls, are placed on the third spot.

In the second place are Simaran from Shanti Mahak Public School, Banawali, Fatehabad; Deepesh Sharma from Shanti Public Senior Secondary School, Palwal; and Manhe from Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar.

Pass percentage slides to 65.43%

A total of 2.86 lakh students appeared in the exams this year of which 1.87 lakh students got through, a pass percentage of 65.43% – a 7.75% drop from last year’s result.

“As many as 61,682 students failed and 37,342 got compartment. The pass percentage for girls is 69.81%, while for boys it is 61.41%. Girls outscored boys by 8.4%,” said BSEH chairman VP Yadav.

Among districts, Rewari district once again bagged the first spot with a pass percentage of 78.68%, followed by Charkhi Dadri (77.61%) and Mahendergarh (77.55%). Among the worst-performing districts are Nuh (51.68%), Faridabad (52.17%) and Panchkula (54.31%).

According to board officials, the pass percentage in rural areas came out to be 67.35%, higher than 61.28% in urban areas.

As many as 72.36% General category students passed the exams compared to 66.76% from Other Backward Classes category and 55.71% from Scheduled Castes category.

Dismal show by govt students

With a pass percentage of 57.73%, government schools trailed far behind private schools, where 75.65% students cleared the exams.

More than 25% students failed in mathematics, over 20% in social science, nearly 16% in Hindi and more than 18% in English.

