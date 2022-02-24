Three succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity, 57 test positive

As many as three patients succumbed to Covid-19 in the tricity on Wednesday, the highest daily deaths since February 12.

Mohali, where the death toll had remained unchanged for the past 10 days, logged two virus-related deaths, while Chandigarh reported another casualty for the fourth straight day.

The deceased from Mohali were two men, aged 91 and 42, residents of Bankarpur village and Zirakpur, respectively. Only the latter was vaccinated.

The nonagenarian was hypertensive and also a patient of coronary artery disease, while the other patient suffered cardiac and renal failure.

The patient from Chandigarh, a 72-year-old woman, who lived in Dadumajra, was not vaccinated against the virus, and was also suffering from kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension.

As many as 76 people have succumbed to the virus in the tricity since the beginning of February. As many as 42 people have died in Chandigarh alone, 22 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.

Panchkula logs only two cases

Meanwhile, the tricity reported 57 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a slight drop from 66 cases the day before.

Among these, only two surfaced in Panchkula, lowest since December 27 last year.

Mohali recorded 30 cases, up from 24 on Tuesday, while Chandigarh logged 25, after 23 a day ago.

Currently, the tricity has 427 positive patients, including 207 in Mohali, 179 in Chandigarh and 41.

Chandigarh has recorded 91,633 positive cases so far. These include 90,290 recoveries and 1,164 deaths.

In Mohali, 94,147 out of the total 95,500 patients have been cured, but 1,146 have died.

Panchkula’s caseload of 43,994 includes 43,540 recoveries and 413 deaths.

