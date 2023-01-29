Three teenagers held for attempt to murder

Police have arrested three teenagers for allegedly attempting to murder a person after a failed robbery bid and recovered an illegal pistol from their possession.

According to police, the accused were involved in robbing commuters.

ASI Savinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that they received information that three miscreants had assaulted a man in an attempt to rob him on January 24 in Makkar colony.

After assaulting the man, the accused opened fire targeting him with an intention to kill. However, the man had a narrow escape. After the incident the accused managed to escape from the spot, he said.

The ASI police lodged an FIR under sections 307, 160, 34 of IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act against the accused and arrested them from Makkar Colony.

The police recovered a .315 bore pistol, one live cartridge and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

“The accused are 16 to 17 years old. During questioning, the accused told police that they brought the weapon from Uttar Pradesh for executing robberies and snatchings,” the ASI said.

“The accused indulged in the crime to make some easy money. The police are trying to know the past criminal record of the accused,” he added.