Three tremors rattle Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Shimla overnight

A series of three earthquakes jolted Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and Shimla districts on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday.

The first quake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was felt at 10.02pm on Tuesday. The epicentre was in Mandi district at a depth of 10km.

It was followed by another tremor of 2.5-magnitude at 2.21am on Wednesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 5km with its epicentre in Shimla.

The third quake struck at 2.33am. Its magnitude was 2.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was in Shimla at a depth of 5km.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported in any of the three incidents.

Himachal Pradesh falls in the highly sensitive seismic zone. A series of minor quakes have been felt in the region over the past few days. The biggest ever to strike the Himalayan state felt was on April 4, 1905. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake had razed the entire Kangra valley and left 20,000 people dead.

