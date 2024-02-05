 Three tyre thieves held in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Three tyre thieves held in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 05, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Three men allegedly involved in a string of tyre thefts across the tricity were arrested in Balongi on Sunday.

The accused, Gagandeep Singh, Yograj and Vishal, are residents of Jujhar Nagar, Mohali.

Initially, the cops arrested Gagandeep and Yograj. A Maruti Brezza and four tyres with alloy wheels were recovered from the duo. Later, based on their statements, a team led by station house officer Gauravbans and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Kumar arrested Vishal.The accused were produced before a local court, which sent them to two-day police custody.

A police officer said the accused had recently struck in Manimajra, Chandigarh, and different localities in Mohali. They have been booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station.

In another case, Maloya resident was arrested for allegedly stealing grills from ATS Casa Espana Society in Badmajra. A Maruti Baleno and two stolen grills were recovered from the accused, Deepak Chaudhary.

The accused was booked under Sections 380 (burglary), 451 (house-trespass) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

