Three weapon smugglers arrested in Mohali

Balongi police on Wednesday arrested men for alleged weapon smuggling and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The accused been identified as Simranjit Singh and Gurpartap Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran and Jasmit Singh of Sector 46, Chandigarh. Two .32 bore countrymade pistols, eight live cartridges and two magazines have been recovered from their possession, said Kharar deputy superintendent of police Rupinderdeep Kaur.

As per sources in Mohali police, raids are being conducted in Patiala after interrogating them for the recovery of more weapons.

During the preliminary interrogation, Simranjit, the main accused, told police that they used to source the arms and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh, said Kaur. She said that a through interrogation is being conducted and suspects will also be told to reveal names of their clients and the purpose for which they were buying the weapons.

Assistant sub-insepctor Balwinder Kumar said the accused were arrested from a checkpost near Balongi on the basis of a tip-off. The trio has been booked under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Balongi Police station and taken into police custody.