Three weeks after UPSC sent panel to Punjab, suspense prevails over new DGP

Suspense prevails over the appointment of a regular Punjab Police chief as the state government has failed to announce the new incumbent’s name despite receiving the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)-approved panel of three eligible officers around three weeks ago.

Though Sharad Satya Chauhan is the senior-most officer in the panel, followed by Harpreet Singh Sidhu, many in the bureaucracy believe Gaurav Yadav’s elevation as the regular DGP is only a matter of time, considering his long tenure as acting police chief. (HT)

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Typically, the state governments move swiftly to appoint the top cop once they receive the UPSC recommendation. According to the July 2018 Supreme Court ruling, chronicling the steps for appointment of regular director generals of police (DGPs), states need to immediately take decision after receiving the panel of names from the commission. The top court said that it would be mandatory for the states to ready a list of senior police officers at least three months prior to the retirement of the incumbent and send it to UPSC, which would then prepare a panel and intimate the states.

“The state would immediately appoint one of the persons from that list. The empanelment committee in UPSC consists of representatives of the UPSC, the central government, and the state government concerned,” it said. “None of the states shall ever conceive of the idea of appointing any person on the post of DGP on acting basis for there is no concept of acting DGP,” added the order. Till now, Punjab has appointed Dinkar Gupta and VK Bhawra as regular DGP following this procedure.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, officials handling the matter had maintained that chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who was on an official visit to Bengaluru on July 2, would take a decision after returning to the state. However, nearly over two weeks after Mann’s return, the appointment is still pending. No official reason has been cited for the delay on the part of the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, officials handling the matter had maintained that chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who was on an official visit to Bengaluru on July 2, would take a decision after returning to the state. However, nearly over two weeks after Mann’s return, the appointment is still pending. No official reason has been cited for the delay on the part of the government. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a senior home department functionary, the chief minister, in the meantime, has cleared several important files, including the promotion of deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) to superintendents of police (SPs). The file relating to the appointment of the state’s regular DGP, however, is yet to be cleared.

The UPSC-approved panel has names of three 1992-batch IPS officers — acting DGP Gaurav Yadav, chief director, Vigilance Bureau, Sharad Satya Chauhan, and Special DGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, who has been without a posting since his repatriation from the central deputation around 10 months ago, according to people in know of the matter.

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Though Chauhan is the senior-most officer in the panel, followed by Sidhu, many in the bureaucracy believed Yadav’s elevation as the regular DGP was only a matter of time, considering his long tenure as acting police chief.

Punjab home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh and DGP Yadav did not respond to HT’s calls and texts for comment.