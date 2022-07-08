Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three-day Mango Mela at Pinjore begins today

The Haryana tourism and horticulture departments will organise the 29th Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, from July 8 to 10
Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore decked up for the three-day Mango Mela. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The Haryana tourism and horticulture departments will organise the 29th Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, from July 8 to 10.

Visitors will be treated with enthralling cultural performances, a crafts bazaar and a multi-cuisine food court. Competitions will be organised for children, making the fair a treat for all age groups.

Prominent commercial mango varieties that will compete at the three-day event include dasheri, chausa, langra, amarpali, Bombay green (malda), ratol, malika and ramkela (a pickle variety).

Over 3,000 entries of different mango varieties are likely to be received from mango growers. Cultural programmes, featuring renowned artists, will begin from 6 pm onwards on all days.

Mango-eating competition, which will be open for all, will be the highlight of the fair.

