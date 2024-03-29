 Three-day SJOBA motor car rally kicks off in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Three-day SJOBA motor car rally kicks off in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2024 10:00 AM IST

The 37th edition of St John's Old Boys Association (SJOBA) annual motor car rally kicked off from St John's High School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Thursday

The 37th edition of St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) annual motor car rally kicked off from St John’s High School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Participants during SJOBA motor car rally at Sector 26 in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Participants during SJOBA motor car rally at Sector 26 in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The rally will conclude on Sunday, followed by prize distribution at Chandigarh Club. This year, the rally boasts of a total prize money of 6 lakh.

The three-day rally was flagged off by ML Sarin, founding member of SJOBA and a noted city-based lawyer.

Along with him, SJOBA president Almasto Kapoor, secretary Abhishek Misra and school principal Brother Ryan Fernandes were present.

Kapoor said 20 Extreme four-wheelers, including jeeps in 4WD and cars in 2WD, and 50 Extreme two-wheelers, were flagged off from the starting point.

“At least 120 motorists will face 12 competition stages spread across three days. This year we are witnessing the participation of two women motorcyclists,” informed Kapoor.

The rally will pass through a variety of terrain, facing a challenging route that passes through Ropar, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur. The clerk of the course, SPS Ghai, said, “The route is made up of a variety of tracks that include non-concrete roads, river beds, tarmac roads and hilly landscapes.”

