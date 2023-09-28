Thrill for speed results in 2,100 traffic challans in Ludhiana

The thrill for speeding has made way for 2,179 traffic challans within the city since March this year, data shared by the police department revealed.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the traffic police officials, three speed radars have been installed at different spots in the city and the speed limit has been set at 60 kmph.

Notably, the commuters within the city have been facing traffic snarls for the past six years amid construction work for multiple road projects. That, however, seems to have had no impact on speeding, with violators finding a way to breach the speed limit.

Commuters did receive some relief this month after the authorities had thrown open a section of the Ferozepur elevated road — from Bhai Bala Chowk to Sidhwan Canal and vice versa — for vehicular traffic. Earlier, the authorities had thrown open the railway overbridge at Pakhowal road for traffic and another leg of elevated road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Varinder Brar said the police have set up speeds radar at different places including at the National Highway, near the Jagraon Bridge, the elevated road at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road’s stretch from Jalandhar By-pass to Samrala Chowk, added that most speeding cases in the last month has been reported on recently-opened sections of the elevated road.

Police, he said, are planning to install speed radars in the vicinity on rotation basis.

Of the 2,179 challans issued for speeding between March to September, the maximum challans were issued in June at 423, while minimum challans were issued in April at 156.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON