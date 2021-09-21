Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thunderstorm claims two lives in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

Thunderstorm claims two lives in Chandigarh tricity area

A 19-year-old youth was killed after getting struck by lightning in Manimajra, Chandigarh, while a six-year-old girl died in a roof collapse at Rajiv Colony in Panchkula during the thunderstorm in tricity
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:11 AM IST
One of the victims was playing cricket with his friends in a park at Manimajra in Chandigarh when lightning struck during the thunderstorm in the evening. (HT File Photo)

The thunderstorm on Monday claimed two lives in the Chandigarh tricity area.

A 19-year-old youth was killed after getting struck by lightning at Shivalik Garden in Manimajra, Chandigarh, while a six-year-old girl died after the roof of her house collapsed at Rajiv Colony in Panchkula. Both incidents took place in the evening.

Identified as Sohail, the first victim was a resident of Mariwala Town, Manimajra. He was playing cricket with his friends when the incident took place around 5pm. The friends saw him collapsing after a loud thunder. He was rushed to hospital, but was declared brought dead.

Youngest of five siblings, Sohail was studying at a government school. His father is a vegetable vendor.

The other victim has been identified as Gudiya. Her three siblings were also injured as the roof of their one-room house collapsed due to the rain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bicycle sharing: Chandigarh admn allows collection of user fee

Ludhiana: Three drug peddlers held with 32gm heroin

Develop a work culture that appreciates dignity of labour

Hussan Lal appointed principal secretary to new Punjab CM
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP