Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile passes resolution, reject China’s new ethnic unity law

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has passed a resolution rejecting the recently passed “Ethnic Unity” law by People’s Republic of China, terming it as legally illegitimate and morally invalid under international and constitutional standards. The motion highlighted concerns over the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, passed on March 12, 2026, by the People’s Republic of China’s 14th National People’s Congress, and set to take effect on July 1, 2026. (File)

The motion, tabled by Sikyong Penpa Tsering during the ongoing budget session of the Parliament, passed unanimously also affirms that Tibet is an occupied nation. It further calls for the immediate withdrawal of policies of forced assimilation and urges a commitment to resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict through peaceful dialogue.

The motion highlighted concerns over the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, passed on March 12, 2026, by the People’s Republic of China’s 14th National People’s Congress, and set to take effect on July 1, 2026.

It further calls upon the United Nations to review these laws and urges the international community to hold those responsible for acts of cultural genocide accountable. The resolution also encourages Tibetans inside Tibet to uphold their cultural identity and maintain faith that freedom will return to their homeland.

Law a repressive measure

Dorjee Tseten, Member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and program director, Tibet Action Institute, said, “We strongly condemn the Chinese government’s so-called ‘Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress,’ which we view as a genocidal law and a deeply repressive measure that formalises existing policies such as colonial-style boarding schools in Tibet aimed at erasing Tibetan identity. Rather than fostering unity, it criminalises efforts to protect Tibetan language and culture, with the objective of systematically eliminating Tibetan distinct national identity.”

Spokesperson of Tibetan government-in-exile, Tenzin Lekshay, said, “China’s ethnic unity law is a new regulation intended to assimilate different nationalities with distinct identities by forcibly homogenising into a single entity through measures of control and coercion. The ongoing suppression of Tibetan identity, culture and way of life are part and parcel of this grand strategy of ethnic uniformity, which is made out of China’s fear of instability.”

Meanwhile, the motion calls on Tibetans in exile to utilise their global networks to expose and campaign against the Chinese government’s strategy of “Sinicisation.” It also announced that Tibetan organisations and individuals in the free world will observe the fourth week of September each year as a time to protect and celebrate their national identity.