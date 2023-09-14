Ticket sales for Ind-Aus ODI at Mohali start on September 15

International cricket action is returning to the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali, with India set to take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match Australia Tour of India on September 22.

Apart from online sale of tickets on Insider and Patym, tickets will also be available at seven ICICI Bank branches in Chandigarh and Mohali, four private counters and two PCA Stadium counters. (HT file photo for representation)

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will start ticket sales for the ODI on September 15. The last international match hosted by Mohali was in September 2022, also between India and Australia.

According to PCA president Amarjit Singh Mehta, the BCCI-affiliated state unit will, for the first time ever,sell tickets at a low price of ₹100 so that young fans can easily afford and enjoy the game.

The ₹100 tickets will be available only for students at the PCA counters against a student ID, while for PCA’s life members, the tickets have been priced at ₹500 and club members will have to shell out ₹1,000.

Apart from online sale of tickets on Insider and Patym, tickets will also be available at seven ICICI Bank branches in Chandigarh and Mohali, four private counters and two PCA Stadium counters. The president assured that plentiful tickets will be available for fans, unlike last year’s India-Australia ODI held in Mohali.

Ahead of the match, facilities at the stadium have been upgraded and the PCA has planned a special marquee area in the Harbhajan Singh Stand, with all hospitality services for spectators. Fans buying tickets for South Pavilion boxes and Harbhajan Singh Stand will also be given memorabilia.

ICICI Bank branches selling the tickets include those in Phase 7 and Sector 67, both in Mohali, and Sectors 9, 16, 17, 20 and 35, all in Chandigarh.

Other outlets include Meena Bazaar in Manimajra; Hotel Aroma in Sector 22; Testler, Sector 41; Smart Kids School, Mohali; and PCA counter at gate number 2 and 2-A.

PCA will next host a T20I match between India and Afghanistan on January 11, 2024.