Tie BJP-JJP leaders to pole, if they come to Haryana villages: Abhay Chautala

A day after a BJP legislator from Punjab was allegedly beaten up by a group of protesting farmers in the Malout area of Muktsar, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Sunday alleged that the incident had taken place to defame farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Speaking at the Makrauli Kalan toll plaza here, the former Ellenabad MLA asked people to treat ‘BJP-JJP leaders in the same way Punjab legislator Arun Narang had been treated.’

“If any BJP-JJP leaders try to enter your villages, tie them to a pole. A BJP legislator from Punjab had gone to address a press conference in Malout on Saturday even after farmers asked him to cancel his conference. The angry farmers tore his clothes amid high police security, you should also do the same,” he said, adding that he had warned Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP-JJP MLAs that people will tear their clothes if the farm laws were not repealed before resigning.

“Whatever I had said in the Haryana assembly has taken place in Punjab and similar incidents will occur in Haryana if the ruling party leaders tries to enter our villages. It is due to the farmers’ anger that the BJP government was not conducting panchayat elections. People are determined to oust the BJP,” he said.

‘Was told not to resign as farmers’ stir was almost over’

Targeting his guns at his uncle Ranjit Chautala, who is jails and power minister in the Haryana government, Abhay said Ranjit had called him after violence erupted in Delhi on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor march.

“He told me that there was no need to resign from the Haryana assembly as the agitation had ended. However, I told him that after my resignation, the farm stir will get a new energy. I had resigned on January 27 when the farmers’ agitation has almost ended,” he said.

He also urged villagers to send the elderly to the protest site during wheat harvesting so that the number of protesters does not swell.

JJP leaders, who claim to be farmers’ well-wishers were exposed after my resignation and are now confined to their homes, he said, adding if need be farmers would continue to fight for the next four years, if farmers’ laws were not repealed.

“ The result of the West Bengal elections will reveal the importance of farmers’ unity and the BJP will face defeat. The BJP has divided people on the lines of caste and religion and harvested the crop of it,” Abahy said.