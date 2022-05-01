TiECON Chandigarh 2022: Never any shortage of funding for good ideas, says Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Mamaearth, while decoding the recipe for success of future leaders of innovation, said that it is heartening to witness the start-up ecosystem thriving in India. Alagh, of Sharktank India fame, was speaking at TiECON 2022 in Chandigarh on Saturday.

“We have so many Unicorns now who have crossed the milestone in three to six years,” she said, adding that with the mentoring, education and incubation available now, the growth of start-ups will be even faster.

“I am sure the next heroes of the country will be entrepreneurs, who cherish the idea of making a change in customers’ lives by offering them greater choices,” the Mamaearth founder said. Underlining that there is never shortage of funding for good ideas, Ghazal urged young minds to be fearless in their commitment to their purpose of achieving success through public good.

“I faced a lot of challenges when I first wanted to bring my idea into fruition. It is always better to take risks for what you believe in today than to bear the pain of regret later on,” she added.

She had launched Mamaearth in 2016 and achieved Unicorn status in less than six years.

Also, Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, who recently resigned from the company, took part in the panel discussion at the event along with Alagh, his co-judge of Sharktank India.

He said the next challenge he will take up is to start his new venture in which he will have 100% share and to make that business fundamentally profitable from the word go. On being asked about his image as an outrightly blunt and aggressive judge on Sharktank India, Ashneer said, “I operate on a 0 or 1 trajectory and there are very few shades of grey,” he said, to a raucous applause from the audience.

A one day event, TiECON 2022 was inaugurated by Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.