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Tight security at Chandigarh-Mohali border points as Qaumi Insaf Morcha's Punjab Bandh kicks in

Tight security at Chandigarh-Mohali border points as Qaumi Insaf Morcha's Punjab Bandh kicks in

Published on: Aug 21, 2026, 09:47:31 IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Shops and markets remained shut at some places in Punjab on Friday morning while security was tightened at the Chandigarh-Mohali border points in the wake of a 'Punjab Bandh' call given by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha to press for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' .

Tight security at Chandigarh-Mohali border points as Qaumi Insaf Morcha's Punjab Bandh kicks in
Tight security at Chandigarh-Mohali border points as Qaumi Insaf Morcha's Punjab Bandh kicks in

The call for the bandh has been given from 7 am to 2 pm.

Heavy police deployment has been made at many places in the state, including Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, to maintain law and order.

Chandigarh Police personnel, including the Rapid Action Force , have been deputed along the barricades put up at the Mohali-Chandigarh border points.

 
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