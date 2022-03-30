Tight security at Kangra temples for Navratri: DC

The Kangra district administration has made elaborate security arrangements in the major temples in the district for the ensuing Navratri festival, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner held a virtual meeting with concerned sub-divisional magistrates and police authorities to review the arrangements made for the nine-day-long festival starting April 2.

Kangra has three Shaktipeeths, Jwalaji, Chamunda Nandikeshwar and Bajreshwari, which attract a large number of devotees during Navratri.

Jindal said that appropriate steps have been asked to be taken for the security of the devotees. A round-the-clock vigil will be kept through CCTV cameras and an adequate police force will be deployed to maintain law and order. He said that help desks would also be set up at the temples to facilitate the pilgrims so that they don’t face any inconvenience.

He said instructions have also been given to make proper parking arrangements to keep the traffic smooth in the Shaktipeeths.

“Directions have been given to make arrangements for drinking water at the temple complex. Medical teams will also be deployed to deal with any medical emergency,” he said.

There would be separate entry and exit gates to prevent crowding. Devotees can also make donations by scanning QR codes pasted in the temple complex.

Additional superintendent of police Punit Raghu directed the concerned deputy superintendents of police to make adequate security arrangements and chalk out a plan for maintaining law and order.