Tikri border rape: HC dismisses bail plea of accused Anoop

A high court bench on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Anoop alias Anuj, a co-accused of the alleged rape of a West Bengal woman, who was a participant of the farmers’ protest at Tikri border.

The order was passed by the bench of justice Rajesh Bhardwaj acting on the plea Anoop, who had approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail. A detailed order is awaited.

The complaint which became basis for the FIR was given by the deceased activist’s father and a case was filed on May 9.

The West Bengal woman, who had been first assaulted on April 28, had succumbed to the coronavirus at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on April 30.

As per police, the main accused in the rape of the 25-year-old woman, has admitted to sexually assaulting her twice — once on the train to New Delhi and then at the protest site.

In all, there are six accused, who were with her on the train from West Bengal to New Delhi, when she came to join protest.

The HC had dismissed the bail plea of another accused Ankur Sangwan on June 29 but is still at large. As of now, police have arrested only Anil Malik.

Anoop had claimed that it was actually a case of molestation but the serious charges of gangrape was filed against them by the police to oblige their political bosses.

During the hearing on Wednesday, state’s additional advocate general Deepak Sabharwal had told court that as an evidence prosecution has secured tower locations of the victim, Malik and Anoop.

“Their phone location remains the same. In his disclosure statement, Anil too has named Anoop and call records procured also show that both Anoop and Anil spoke to each other on multiple occasions,” Sabharwal told court, adding that it was a case of gangrape and prosecution will require custodial interrogation of Anoop to ascertain details of the crime.