Tiranga rallies held in Shopian, Anantnag amid tight security

Srinagar South Kashmir, known for its active militancy, witnessed noticeable “Tiranga Rallies” organised by the Kashmir administration on Monday, with one of the biggest gatherings in Anantnag district.

Anantnag deputy commissioner Syed Fakhruddin Hamid at a Tiranga Rally. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Amid a multi-tier security system, thousands of people, mostly government employees, officials, security forces and school students were on the roads in Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama districts, holding Tricolours and raising slogans.

The biggest rally was held in Anantnag district where thousands gathered in the sports stadium of the district.

Anantnag deputy commissioner Syed Fakhruddin Hamid and senior superintendent of police Ashish Mishra led people carrying national flags. Some were holding the edges of a massive Tricolour to celebrate the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. The participants rallied from sports stadium through streets of Lal Chowk, Janglat Mandi and back to the stadium.

“I pledge to strengthen the unity of the country and will respect those guarding the country. I pledge to fulfil all responsibilities of a citizen. I pledge to strive for making India developed by 2047,” Hamid administered the pledge to those present on the occasion.

“The participation of people in the Tiranga rally depicts the love for the country,” he told the media.

BJP leaders also participated in the Tiranga rally in Anantnag. “Those forces are getting the answer from South Kashmir’s Anantnag who would say that no one would raise Tricolour in Kashmir,” said a BJP leader.

Another major Tiranga rally was organised by the administration in Shopian district from district police lines to sports stadium.

The rally, with major participation of school students and police personnel, was led by Shopian deputy commissioner Fazlul Haseeb and SSP Tanushree.

“Shopian witnesses an awe-inspiring massive Tiranga Rally. The spirit of unity and patriotism shines bright with overwhelming participation from thousands of enthusiastic individuals,” the government’s information and public relations department said in a statement.

In Pulwama district, the police organised a “Meri Maati Mera Desh” rally in Tral.

