Tirupati Balaji temple opened in Jammu

Majeen (Jammu) The Tirupati Balaji temple was opened to devotees on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.Amid chanting of mantras, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Union ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and G Kishen Reddy inaugurated the temple of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Majeen area.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurate the Tirupati Balaji temple in Sidra on the outskirts of Jammu on Thursday.

After paying their obeisance at the sanctity sanctum, the dignitaries attended the dedication ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, spread across over 62 acres of land in the lower Shivalik forests, to the devotees.Hundreds of people from various places in Jammu thronged to pay obeisance to the temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu. The devotees from Andhra Pradesh in large numbers also took part in the inaugural function.”It is a historic moment in the Sanatan Journey of J&K and the country. The temple has been opened to devotees,” Sinha said while addressing the inauguration function.The function of ‘Maha Samprokshanam’ of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple was attended by LG along with Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Dr Jitendra Singh, Chairman, TTD, Y V Subba Reddy.”The dedication of Lord Venkateswara temple will strengthen the religious tourism circuit in J&K and give a boost to spiritual tourism and a major fillip to the economic development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory,” LG said.He said Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Kailash Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan and many other organisations are making immense contributions to promote Vedic culture and traditions.”I am confident Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will develop a Ved Pathshala and health Centre on priority,” he said.Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to grace today’s occasion with his presence but due to some indispensable work, he couldn’t join us. He has conveyed his best wishes and told me his future event in Jammu will start only after paying obeisance to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, said the Lt Governor.Kishan Reddy congratulated the people, the J&K administration and all the devotees of Sri Venkateswara.The temple at Jammu will carry the message that Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one, to the world. This will be a centre of spirituality and Sanatan traditions, he said.”The Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir is looking ahead to a bright future. It is our collective responsibility to contribute to the task of socio-economic growth and to ensure participation and empowerment of the common man,” he said.The Lt Governor said, along with the unprecedented development, the spiritual aspect of Jammu Kashmir is also scaling new heights. Similarly, Dr Singh said it is a celebration of unity and diversity.

“Whatever is language and culture, but our faith and devotion and purity of hearts and commitment towards the land of faith is one”, he said.It is adding value to education and research in the entire country by setting up temples, he said adding that it will not only be a centre of faith but a centre of education and research, too.Dr said the historic day will script a new milestone in the development journey of J&K UT.”The doors of this temple have been opened in Jammu and Kashmir. It has been completed in a period of two years. Now people can pay obeisance in Jammu. Whoever is going to Mata Vaishnodevi can have darshan here”, Chairman of TTD, Y V Subha Reddy said.The holy shrines of Sri Venkateswara, Baba Amarnath, Mata Vaishno Devi, Mata Sharda, Shiv Khori, Adi Shankaracharya Temple, Hazratbal and other prominent religious places and Sufi shrines in the union territory will not only boost tourism but also develop Jammu Kashmir as the cultural-spiritual capital of the country, he added.The temple, built on 62-acre land at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore, is set to become one of the largest temples in the Jammu region and is expected to boost religious and pilgrimage tourism in the union territory.The Jammu temple will be the sixth Balaji Temple constructed outside of Andhra Pradesh, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) having previously built temples in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Delhi, and Bhubaneswar.Reddy, who inspected the temple in Jammu, said, “Whatever system and practice being followed in Tirumala, will be followed here as well.”The TTD has built the Tirupati Balaji Temple at a holy place. It falls on the route between Jammu and Katra, where Mata Vaishno Devi temple is located, Reddy said.The temple’s construction is part of a broader initiative by the TTD to establish multiple Balaji temples across the country.The TTD is building Balaji Temples all over the country. So, those who are unable to visit the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh can visit these temples in their cities, he said.

