’Tis the season for gifting

It’s a challenge enough to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, but shopping for co-workers or classmates is next level. But worry not; we bring you a few options to choose from:

Sweet treats

A food hamper is close to perfection when it comes to festive gifts. Think cakes, cookies, chocolates, hot chocolate mixes and more. “We have been getting queries and orders for curated edibles’ hampers since September,” says Sarika, of Kween’s Bakery.

A curated edibles’ gift basket

Woollen wear

Christmas-themed sweaters, caps, socks, etc are another great option for Secret Santa. One, people need woollen wear in this season Two, they feel personal and warm, says Mandeep Singh, of Knity Grity.

Woollen wear are a perfect gift for the festive season

Artistic mugs

“Artistic or funny mugs make the best gifts. They’re affordable, cheeky and heartfelt. Plus, the receiver will surely think of you every time they use it,” says Don Dcruz, of The Gift Shoppe.

Christmas-themed mugs

Themed jewellery

We received a bulk order to make snowman and Christmas tree earrings last year and got this idea to start a season’s special range of earrings, charm bracelets, lockets and more, says jewellery designer Damanjeet Kaur.

Season’s special earrings

Snow globes

White Christmas is a dream for most people, but not many get to experience it in real life. And in such cases, snow globes make the perfect gift to bring beauty and magic into people’s lives.

A musical snow globe

Books

“Reading Christmas-themed books can be a wonderful diversion from the hustle and bustle of daily lives as well as the stress of the holiday season. They provide a much-needed break while spreading holiday cheer,” says bookstagrammer Robin D’Souza.

Some Christmas-themed books to gift this season

