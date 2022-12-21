’Tis the season for gifting
It’s a challenge enough to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, but shopping for co-workers or classmates is next level. But worry not; we bring you a few options to choose from:
Sweet treats
A food hamper is close to perfection when it comes to festive gifts. Think cakes, cookies, chocolates, hot chocolate mixes and more. “We have been getting queries and orders for curated edibles’ hampers since September,” says Sarika, of Kween’s Bakery.
Woollen wear
Christmas-themed sweaters, caps, socks, etc are another great option for Secret Santa. One, people need woollen wear in this season Two, they feel personal and warm, says Mandeep Singh, of Knity Grity.
Artistic mugs
“Artistic or funny mugs make the best gifts. They’re affordable, cheeky and heartfelt. Plus, the receiver will surely think of you every time they use it,” says Don Dcruz, of The Gift Shoppe.
Themed jewellery
We received a bulk order to make snowman and Christmas tree earrings last year and got this idea to start a season’s special range of earrings, charm bracelets, lockets and more, says jewellery designer Damanjeet Kaur.
Snow globes
White Christmas is a dream for most people, but not many get to experience it in real life. And in such cases, snow globes make the perfect gift to bring beauty and magic into people’s lives.
Books
“Reading Christmas-themed books can be a wonderful diversion from the hustle and bustle of daily lives as well as the stress of the holiday season. They provide a much-needed break while spreading holiday cheer,” says bookstagrammer Robin D’Souza.