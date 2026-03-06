To boost LoC logistical capabilities: Army to recruit 800 porters in Rajouri-Poonch sector

To bolster logistical capabilities and replenish supplies along the Line of Control (LoC), the army has initiated the recruitment of 800 civilian porters for Rajouri and Poonch districts. To bolster logistical capabilities and replenish supplies along the Line of Control (LoC), the army has initiated the recruitment of 800 civilian porters for Rajouri and Poonch districts. (HT File/ Representational image)

The recruitment drive, primarily managed by Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, comes at a time when the Pir Panjal region has seen a spike in infiltration attempts and an uptick in Pak drones along the de-facto border.

Porters act as the backbone for the Army, transporting essential supplies to troops at the forward posts located at a height of 10,000 to 12,000 feet.

The melting of snow in March marks an increase in infiltration attempts from across the border.

“279 Porter Company is being raised for 179 days with effect from April 1 to September 26 under the authority of Government of India, Ministry of Defence. A porter recruitment rally for enrolling 800 reserve porters for Army Porter Company will be held,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

The recruitment rally will be held at Poonch Brigade and Rajouri Brigade on March 12 to 13, at Balnoi and Naushera on March 14 and 15, at Bhimber Gali on March 16 and 17, at Mendhar and Manjakote on March 18 and 19.

The candidates must be citizens of India, medically fit and should be between 18 to 40 years. They must bring relevant documents, i.e., original and photocopy of Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter card ID, driving licence (both side) duly attested, character certificate and character certificate from village sarpanch, medical fitness certificate from authorised medical attendant in original, police verification certificate in original, residential certificate duly signed by village sarpanch.

The candidates also need to furnish details of next of kin along with full postal address, four individual photographs and four joint photographs with next of kin (size – 4.5x3.5 cm), a declaration from each porter that he is willing to serve in any place ordered and that he volunteers to be subject to Army Act.

The army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

The suspected persons were observed trying to sneak into this side from the Tarkundi forward area around 4.15 am, prompting the army to open fire, the officials said.

“Acting on credible intelligence inputs and persistent surveillance, movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Bhimber Gali, along the Line of Control during the early hours of March 4, 2026. Responding with decisive force and showcasing superior tactical execution, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps engaged swiftly, foiling the infiltration attempt, and denying any breach of the LoC. The enemy’s designs were effectively thwarted through coordinated ground action,” the Army posted on X.

“Own troops have been reoriented to ensure relentless domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A robust operational posture and heightened alert remain in force across the sector,” it added.

On February 19, the Army had foiled a similar infiltration bid by armed Pakistani terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in the Nathua Tibba area of Sundarbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

On February 21, Northern Army chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited the Sunderbani sector to take stock of the operations.There had been an upward swing in Pakistani drone activity along the LoC evident from the fact that the Army successfully thwarted an attempt by two to three small quadcopters to violate airspace along the Line of Control in the Poonch area in the early hours of Sunday.