To push pending works, Chandigarh MC allots 80 lakh for each ward

Pending development works in various wards are likely to get a push as the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has earmarked ₹80 lakh for each ward for the financial year 2021-2022.

In the 2020-21 fiscal, the councillors were not granted any funds for ward development owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent MC financial distress. Due to this, several works were hit.

Confirming the development, municipal commissioner KK Yadav said, “The MC has allocated ₹80 lakh each under ward development funds for the coming fiscal.”

In 2019, the ward development fund amount was doubled from ₹40 lakh per year to ₹80 lakh per year. The mayor gets ₹2 crore per year, which can be spent on the development of any ward. While the councillors’ funds are carried forward for five years, those of mayor’s get lapsed each year.

The MC has even started the tendering process for carrying out works under the ward development funds, said chief engineer Shailender Singh. Last week, for instance, the MC floated tenders for providing and fixing outdoor gynmastic equipment in Sector 46 parks besides installing benches in various green belts of sectors 39 and 40.

While these tenders were floated in this fiscal, the work would be completed in the next fiscal. “The tendering process takes time and works are likely to be started this fiscal. But, the bills for these works will be generated in the next fiscal,” said the MC chief.

However, the councillors are not so hopeful of getting much work done even after the fund allocation.

“The MC is yet to even complete the works which were requested in 2019. In January this year, we had submitted a priority list of works having a budget of ₹30 lakh. But even those couldn’t be carried out. It is also questionable that with a ₹700 crore deficit budget for the 2021-2022 financial year, how the MC plans to allocate ₹80 lakh ward development fund,” said Congress councillor Satish Kainth.

Councillors have also come under repeated criticism for failing to spend the allocated money. Only three councillors could spend the funds allotted to them in 2019.

“The councillors either don’t utilise their funds or spend the money on frivolous items, which doesn’t benefit the residents. With elections due this year, we expect them to speed up the spending, but they must focus on the projects which are pending for several years despite of persistent demands from the residents,” said Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations.