Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / To reduce traffic, Chandigarh extends office timings by 30 minutes
chandigarh news

To reduce traffic, Chandigarh extends office timings by 30 minutes

From Monday, offices in the Union territory will open from 9:30am to 5:30pm, instead of the current 9:30am to 5pm, the Chandigarh administration announced.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Published on Feb 18, 2022 09:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

In an effort to bring down traffic, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday announced changes in office timings in the Union Territory.

The offices in Chandigarh will work from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm from February 21.

An official order from the Department of Personnel of the Union Territory stated, "In order to reduce traffic congestion of employees travelling to different offices of Punjab (Mohali), Haryana (Panchkula) and Central Government at the same time, it has been decided to change office timings in Chandigarh Administration. The new office timings in U.T. Administration offices will now be from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm with effect from February 21, 2022."

Earlier, the office timings were from 9.30 am to 5 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh administration
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out