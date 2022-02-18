To reduce traffic, Chandigarh extends office timings by 30 minutes

In an effort to bring down traffic, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday announced changes in office timings in the Union Territory.

The offices in Chandigarh will work from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm from February 21.

An official order from the Department of Personnel of the Union Territory stated, "In order to reduce traffic congestion of employees travelling to different offices of Punjab (Mohali), Haryana (Panchkula) and Central Government at the same time, it has been decided to change office timings in Chandigarh Administration. The new office timings in U.T. Administration offices will now be from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm with effect from February 21, 2022."

Earlier, the office timings were from 9.30 am to 5 pm.

