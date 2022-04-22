To win trust of Sikhs, Centre must correct wrongs by Congress regimes: Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government must “correct the wrongs committed by the Congress governments” in the past.
Addressing a gathering during the concluding event of the 400th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) celebrations of ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Golden Temple complex, the jathedar said, “The government must fulfil the promises made to Sikhs during Independence. No government has made any efforts to this end. Instead the Sikhs were looted. It resulted in Sikhs’ distrust of the Government of India. When rulers say that they would give them something, the Sikhs do not believe it.”
“If the government wants to end this trust deficit, it must make big decisions. The wrongs committed by successive Congress regimes must be corrected by the incumbent ruling party. The government must also address the state-led atrocities faced by Sikhs in this country. Only then will we be ready to cooperate with it. If it is not done, the feeling of alienation amongst Sikhs will not end,” said the head of highest Sikh temporal seat.
Giani Harpreet Singh also appealed to the Sikhs settled abroad to get their progeny connected with their roots in Punjab. He also announced to organise a panthic gathering at Takht to discuss the distortion in the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in foreign countries.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami asked the government to release Sikh prisoners, including Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara.
“The Central government organised a grand event at Red Fort to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary, which is welcome. Better if the government takes concrete steps to resolve Sikh issues including racial attacks and restrictions on wearing articles of faith,” he said.
Tennis championship: Anuj Pal to lock horns with Keshav in U-16 finals
Anuj Pal defeated Devansh Parajuli in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and Keshav Dangi outclassed Parmarth Kaushik 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals matches. In the U-12 boys' semi-finals, top seed Anay Pandey of Uttar Pradesh beat Sankalp Sachdeva 6-2, 6-2 while Bhavish Sharma ousted Yug Raj Mahi 6-3, 6-3 to enter the finals. Reet Arora will play with Khushi Dangi in the girls' under-16 final.
Chandigarh’s Paras selected for NCA’s advanced cricket coaching
By virtue of his all-round performances at the men's Under-19 Cooch Behar and Vinoo Mankad Trophies, Paras has been selected for advance cricket coaching at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, starting from May 8. Paras also excelled with bat and ball at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy played in Delhi last year, where his team faced top teams like Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the elite B group.
Ludhiana police dispose of 250 complaints at rahat camps
Rural police initiated rahat camps across all police stations and wings to dispose of all pending complaints. Police claimed to have disposed of as many as 250 complaints in one day. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Deepak Hilori said similar camps will be organised every month. On Thursday, police held camps at Police lines, Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Dakha and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raikot's office.
Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to apprise the state's sentence review board about the special remission granted by the Centre to Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar for his release from the prison. Bhullar is currently serving life sentence in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.
Women’s T20 League: Harmanpreet, Taniya’s 50s set up Punjab’s win over Mumbai
Riding high on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia's half centuries, Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a match played during the Women's T20 League for senior women in Ranchi on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai scored 156 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani, Neelam Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kanika Ahuja took one wicket each for Punjab.
