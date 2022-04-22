To win trust of Sikhs, Centre must correct wrongs by Congress regimes: Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government must “correct the wrongs committed by the Congress governments” in the past.

Addressing a gathering during the concluding event of the 400th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) celebrations of ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Golden Temple complex, the jathedar said, “The government must fulfil the promises made to Sikhs during Independence. No government has made any efforts to this end. Instead the Sikhs were looted. It resulted in Sikhs’ distrust of the Government of India. When rulers say that they would give them something, the Sikhs do not believe it.”

“If the government wants to end this trust deficit, it must make big decisions. The wrongs committed by successive Congress regimes must be corrected by the incumbent ruling party. The government must also address the state-led atrocities faced by Sikhs in this country. Only then will we be ready to cooperate with it. If it is not done, the feeling of alienation amongst Sikhs will not end,” said the head of highest Sikh temporal seat.

Giani Harpreet Singh also appealed to the Sikhs settled abroad to get their progeny connected with their roots in Punjab. He also announced to organise a panthic gathering at Takht to discuss the distortion in the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in foreign countries.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami asked the government to release Sikh prisoners, including Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara.

“The Central government organised a grand event at Red Fort to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary, which is welcome. Better if the government takes concrete steps to resolve Sikh issues including racial attacks and restrictions on wearing articles of faith,” he said.

