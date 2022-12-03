Toddler crushed to death by truck in Ambala, mother injured

: A two-year-old boy was killed, while his mother got injured after a truck allegedly hit them at a busy intersection at Ambala’s Kalka Chowk on Friday.

Police said that Mayank, the toddler, died on the spot and her mother was rushed to the district civil hospital with head and leg injuries.

The incident took place when the woman, Somwati, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district, had just de-boarded a bus and was crossing the intersection under the flyover at 11.30 am.

“Suddenly, I saw a speeding truck coming from Mixy Chowk that hit us. My son came under a tire of the truck, while I was pushed away getting injuries near my head and leg,” the woman told the police.

A case was registered against driver Mani Kumar, a resident of Panchkula’s Pinjore at Baldev Nagar police station under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC.

Inspector Gaurav Punia said the driver was held from the spot and the woman is undergoing treatment.