Tohana mahapanchayat will prove agitation is thriving: Rattan Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 31, 2024 10:58 PM IST

State president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) Rattan Mann on Tuesday said that the proposed mahapanchayat in Tohana, Fatehabad on January 4 will prove that the farmer’s agitation is still alive in Haryana and that we won’t be pacified till we get a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

State president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) Rattan Mann during a meeting to plan the mahapanchayats in Karnal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Mann was in Karnal to chair a regional meeting of the union office-bearers of the core committee and from Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat district units, to discuss the plan for the mahapanchyat.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body that led the 2020-21 protests against the three agricultural laws (now scrapped) on Delhi borders, is organising a joint mahapanchayat of farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

Mann said that the first will be held on January 4 in Tohana and the other in Moga of Punjab on January 9 that will be attended by senior leaders of the SKM in solidarity with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on fast-unto-death at Khanauri border.

“The farmers are worried about Dallewal ji’s health. They are equally concerned about the silence of BJP-led union government. BKU has held meetings at Naraingarh and Jind to mobilise farmers in large numbers to the programme. In view of the cold weather, the farmers will be taken on buses to Tohana. After the two programmes, SKM will announce the next course of action,” he added.

