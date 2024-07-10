Tohana women police station in-charge suspended for negligence

Taking cognisance of the death of the three and a half-year-old Fatehabad rape victim during treatment at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on Monday, Fatehabad superintendent of police (SP) Astha Modi on Tuesday suspended Tohana women’s police station in-charge Sakuntla Devi for negligence of duty. The SP also ordered departmental inquiry against her for reaching late at the crime scene. Tohana Sadar police station SHO Devi Lal said that both the accused Mukesh and his aide Satish, residents of Bihar, were arrested a few hours after the incident happened. (iStock)

The incident took place on the intervening night of June 29 and 30 in the fields of a village in Tohana. The victim, a minor from Uttar Pradesh was rushed to Tohana civil hospital from where she was sent to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha in Hisar. She was then referred to PGIMS, where she died on Monday after battling for life for eight days.

Tohana Sadar police station SHO Devi Lal said that both the accused Mukesh and his aide Satish, residents of Bihar, were arrested a few hours after the incident happened.

“Mukesh had raped the girl and Satish had helped him when he abducted the girl. The victim was asleep with her parents in the fields of a Fatehabad village where her parents were working as labourers in paddy transplantation. Both were booked on rape charges and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Now murder charges have been added against the duo after the girl died during treatment. Her post-mortem was done at PGIMS,” he added.

Dr Pushpa Dahiya, senior professor of obstetric and gynaecology department at PGIMS, said that the girl had suffered massive genital injuries.

“The girl had breathing and brain problems when she was rushed to PGIMS on June 1. Her rectum was torn-off, jaws broken and ribs fractured. She was on ventilator support for the last many days,” she added.

In his complaint, the victim’s father told police that he is from Uttar Pradesh. He and his wife have been working as labourers in the fields of a farmer in a village in Fatehabad’s Tohana area.

“On Saturday night (June 29), three migrant workers came to meet me. They also hail from Uttar Pradesh and were employed by other farmers in the area. We consumed alcohol and the trio went home. Around 3 am on Sunday, I woke up and found my daughter missing. She was found from Jakhal Road. I, along with my employer, rushed my daughter to Tohana civil hospital, where doctors confirmed sexual assault,” he added in his complaint.