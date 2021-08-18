Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi interacts with Jammu archers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with Tokyo-bound Indian athletes, including two para archers Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan, who have been trained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex at Katra.

Rakesh is a native of Katra, while Jyoti has been training here for the last four years.

These archers have qualified for Tokyo Paralympic Games scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5.

The motive behind the interaction was to encourage the players and motivate them ahead of their participation at the high-pressure games.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairperson of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, congratulated both the sportspersons and wished them luck in the showpiece event. Shrine board member Ashok Bhan and CEO Ramesh Kumar have also congratulated the duo for qualifying for the Tokyo Paralympics.