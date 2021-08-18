Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi interacts with Jammu archers
chandigarh news

Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi interacts with Jammu archers

Rakesh is a native of Katra, while Jyoti has been training here for the last four years; these archers have qualified for Tokyo Paralympic Games scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Jyoti Baliyan and Rakesh Kumar, who have undergone training at Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex, on Tuesday. (Video grab sourced by HT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with Tokyo-bound Indian athletes, including two para archers Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan, who have been trained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex at Katra.

Rakesh is a native of Katra, while Jyoti has been training here for the last four years.

These archers have qualified for Tokyo Paralympic Games scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5.

The motive behind the interaction was to encourage the players and motivate them ahead of their participation at the high-pressure games.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairperson of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, congratulated both the sportspersons and wished them luck in the showpiece event. Shrine board member Ashok Bhan and CEO Ramesh Kumar have also congratulated the duo for qualifying for the Tokyo Paralympics.

