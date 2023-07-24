Toll plaza manager looted of over 23L in Punjab’s Phillaur

In a day light robbery, unidentified robbers looted ₹23.5 lakh from the manager of Ladowal toll plaza on Monday morning.

The incident happened near Phillaur town of Jalandhar district when the toll manager Sudhakar Kumar was on his way to deposit cash in a bank branch. The robbery was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot on Jalandhar-New Delhi National Highway.

As per available information, five masked men in their Maruti Brezza car intercepted the manager’s SUV, who was accompanied by his driver. The manager told police that he locked the car while he was in it but the miscreants smashed the windowpane and looted cash at gun point. Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said police teams have gathered all technical and physical evidences from the crime spot.

Police said prima facie, the accused might have been familiar with the victim and aware of his daily engagements including his visit to the bank branch for depositing cash.

“We have started investigation and police teams are checking CCTV footage of different areas. We have got vital clues and the accused will be arrested soon,” the SSP said. The police have registered case against unidentified persons under Sections 392 (robbery), 379-B (snatching), and 34 (acts done by several persons of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

