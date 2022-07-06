Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tomato price drops by 50% as supply resumes in Chandigarh

As monsoon activity picks up in the region, Chandigarh apni mandi officials said crops and harvested produce may suffer damage that will cause the prices to spike again
Tomato price dropped by 50% after an improvement in supply in Chandigarh. (HT File)
Jul 06, 2022
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

With improvement in supply, the price of tomatoes that had been rising steadily in Chandigarh for weeks has dropped by 50% since last week.

Being sold for 80 per kg last week, the price of the kitchen-staple vegetable has now come down to 40 per kg at the city’s apni mandis. The improved supply has helped bring down the prices of various other vegetables also.

Speaking about this, Harpreet Singh, mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board, who was present at the Dhanas mandi on Tuesday, said, “The supply of tomatoes that had dropped due to the hot weather in June is back to normal now. A 25-kg crate of tomatoes, being sold for around 1,500 last week, now costs 750. So, the retail price has also decreased.”

Price watch (HT)
While some higher-quality varieties of tomatoes are still selling for 50 per kg at the apni mandi, their price is also expected to drop further in the coming days.

The price of peas that were also damaged amid the heatwave in June has dipped from 130 per kg to 80 per kg. There is a 20 per kg fall in the price of cauliflower and capsicum as well.

Prices of other staple vegetables – onions and potatoes – meanwhile remained unaffected at 25 per kg. The price of coriander, however, went up from 120 per kg to 130 per kg.

As monsoon activity picks up in the region, mandi officials said crops and harvested produce may suffer damage that will cause the prices to spike again.

