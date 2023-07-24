Haryana boxers raise questions over selection criterion for Asian Games squad

Top boxers from Haryana on Sunday raised questions over the selection process for the Asian Games squad, claiming that they have been demotivated after seeing the new criteria for the selection process.

Former Olympic medallist from Haryana Vijender Singh claimed that the new point system will promote only those boxers who are favourites of coaches, and foreigner coaches will destroy the boxing atmosphere in the country. (ANI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference in Bhiwani, 2019 World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal said he along with two other boxers have filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the Boxing Federation of India after being ruled out from Indian squad for the Asian Games.

“I don’t understand this new points system and I had asked for the trial. The boxer (Deepak) who has been selected in my weight class lost to the boxer I had beaten him by 5-0 in the world championship. I had defeated Deepak in trials, and I was ahead of him in the pint system, but at the end of the week, he is ahead of me,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Olympic medallist Vijender Singh claimed that the new point system will promote only those boxers who are favourites of coaches, and foreigner coaches will destroy the boxing atmosphere in the country.

“There is no transparency in the new evaluation system and players don’t know the marking process. Boxers are not knowing where their marks were cut,” he added.

According to new selection policy, which was started this year, boxers will undergo an evaluation process for three weeks where they are evaluated on various parameters.