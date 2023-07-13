Sukhvinder Sukhu reviews rescue operations in HP’s Kullu

The state government and the local administration are working round the clock to restore life back to normal following the aftermath of torrential rains triggering floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has come to the forefront and is continuously monitoring the relief and rescue operations.

After visiting the flood-hit areas of Kullu district on Tuesday, the CM reached out to the relief camps and met the affected and inquired about their well-being. He also reached out to the migrant labourers sheltered at Government College, Kullu and consoled them besides assuring them of all possible help from the state government and also dined with them. He also went to the relief camp set up at Gandhinagar and directed the authorities to ensure a sufficient supply of all essential commodities and other facilities to the affected people sheltering in the relief camps.

He also reached the district control room and took stock of relief and rescue operations and had words of appreciation for the rescue teams and the local administration. Sukhu kept monitoring the relief and rescue operations till midnight. The CM also spoke to the authorities of the Malana Hydel project to ensure the restoration of the power supply in Kullu city which was restored at around 11pm on Tuesday night.

The CM ensured the restoration of road connectivity between Kullu and Manali late Tuesday evening and the operations for evacuating the stranded tourists and others have also started. The CM also constantly remained in touch with the district administration of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti and instructed to restore road connectivity up to the Atal Tunnel so that the tourists and locals stranded in the Lahaul Valley could be safely evacuated.