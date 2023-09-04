Winning crores of hearts, courtesy KBC experience

It was touch and go. Seconds ago, I had watched quietly from the dark dugout as the spotlight shone on a fellow contestant in the hot seat of the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) set. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, the popular TV show’s affable host, was engaged in a friendly banter and the audience’s applause and laughter added to the magical play of lights and music.

Ironically, the biggest lesson from Kaun Banega Crorepati is: You don’t need money to be happy, and win crores of hearts. (Photo courtesy: Sony Entertainment)

I had reconciled to being an also-ran in the race to the elusive hot seat. While the mind reminded that it’s only a game and I should enjoy every moment of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, I admit I never felt as disadvantaged being a non-millennial as I did that night, struggling with the fastest finger first (FFF) round after round. Either I was hitting the options too hard or touching them too softly for it took repeated taps to register the responses. The coordination between the brain and fingers made it a classic case of so near, yet so far.

I sat quietly recalling how the past few months had rolled by like a dream, starting with that phone call from an unknown number in April, confirming my identity. Days later, I was required to reach Mumbai for the ground audition. I flew to the city of dreams only for the love of a game that I’ve played since 2000 and my son and mother’s insistence that I should give it a shot. Checking out the audition venue, a college, I got a valuable tip from the gate guard, who asked me to report three hours before the registration time of 7am given that some people spend the night on the footpath. I stared in disbelief while getting off the autorickshaw at 4.30am on Sunday to find that I was candidate number 111. People from all walks and ages had queued up with one dream: To become a crorepati and meet Mr Bachchan.

Anyone who makes it to the FFF round or hot seat is a winner in his/her own right irrespective of the winning/losing amount for it’s the culmination of a unique journey to the spotlight, and back. (Photo courtesy: Sony Entertainment)

Amused, I stood quietly watching the chaiwala doing brisk business as candidates waited for the gate to open. Once inside, our documents were checked before we were led to a hall, where we filled out an exhaustive booklet that asked us questions from places of interest in our hometown to a fun fact no one knew about us. A written test of 20 objective general knowledge questions helped shortlist candidates for the interview that saw us answering queries about our life journey to what we would do if we won the jackpot.

The shoot dates were confirmed and a video production team descended from Mumbai to film sequences with the family at home, in the neighbourhood park, at roundabouts, in crowded markets, in the car and even on Airport Road! I hadn’t dreamt of becoming a star but before I knew it, the air tickets had arrived and I was being chauffeur-driven to the Mumbai hotel for a two-day stay that got extended to six days as I happened to be the rollover contestant.

Back to the FFF round, a hush had descended as the co-contestant was on the verge of quitting the game. I sensed an opportunity but this time I focused on the question instead of my weakness. It worked. I heard Mr Bachchan announce my name amid cheers and claps. Hands folded in gratitude, I walked the “toughest last mile” to the hot seat like a battle-hardened hero with a mother’s heart.

If Mr Bachchan is the soul of the show, the contestants are its life (jaan) and the audience its energy (jazba). Anyone who makes it to the FFF round or hot seat is a winner in his/her own right irrespective of the winning/losing amount for it’s the culmination of a unique journey to the spotlight, and back.

Ironically, the biggest lesson from Kaun Banega Crorepati is: You don’t need money to be happy, and win crores of hearts.

The writer is senior news editor with Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, and can be reached at yyadav@hindustantimes.com.