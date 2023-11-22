Track and trace system for liquor supply to be implemented: Dushyant

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 22, 2023 07:12 AM IST

The deputy CM was presiding over the review meeting of the excise and taxation department regarding the implementation of a track and trace system for liquor supply in the state

Haryana deputy chief minister (CM) Dushyant Chautala said a track and trace system would be implemented for liquor supply in the state to monitor all types of activities related to liquor sales, production, and movement.

Dushyant Chautala (HT Photo)

Chautala said that in the Haryana Excise Policy 2023-24, a provision was made to implement a QR-based track and trace system and that NIC has developed this system which will help to regulate and monitor the movement of liquor, capture the production and supply of liquor products on a real-time basis.

He said this track and trace system will be implemented in all the distilleries in the state from December 12.

dushyant chautala
