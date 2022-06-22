Track Asian Championship: Ludhiana woman cyclist bags silver

Jasmeek Sekhon, a Ludhiana-based woman cyclist, bagged a silver medal in the Track Asian championship held in Delhi from June 18 to 22.

Punjab coach Satwinder Singh said while Sekhon won silver, another Ludhiana-based cyclist Harshveer Singh Sekhon stood fourth in the competition in men’s category.

Singh said Sekhon had started cycling last year. “From being a national champion to getting selected for team India in the junior category, bagging a silver medal in team pursuit( 4 km) event for the first time in the history of our sport and securing the fourth place in an individual point race on her first ever experience in this race is truly remarkable,” he added.

Harshveer, on the other hand, has represented India multiple times.