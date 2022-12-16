Trader rapes 34-yr-old factory owner

A shopkeeper was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a 34-year-old hosiery factory owner.

The accused has been identified as Raman Nayyar of Joshi Nagar of Haibowal. He owns a garments shop in Field Ganj.

The complainant, 34, a resident of Mohalla Fatehganj, said she had befriended the accused in 2008. She said that Nayyar had established physical relations with her at around that time on the pretext of marriage. Later, when he refused to marry her, she filed a case against him in court. The matter is subjudice.

The woman added that the accused had started buying material from her hosiery factory for the past six months. She told police that Nayyar had asked her to come to Samrala Chowk on December 12 on the pretext of making payment for a consignment.

When she got there, the accused took her to Samrala in his car on the pretext of collecting the money to make the payment.

The victim alleged that they were on their way back to Ludhiana from Samrala, when the accused took the car to an isolated place and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she divulged in anyone.

Sub-inspector Harjinder Kaur, investigating officer, said that the woman approached police on Thursday and they immediately lodged an FIR under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.