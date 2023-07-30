Diverted routes, traffic jam trouble commuters

Commuters were harried a lot as police restricted entry of vehicles at Grain Market Chowk near Salem Tabri due to a religious gathering.

Traffic was hit at National Highway near Jalandhar Bypass after the police restricted traffic on grain market chowk following a religious function in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Flow of traffic was disrupted at National Highway, Ludhiana-Delhi Road, Samrala Chowk, Tajpur Road, Tibba Road and other adjoining roads. Rain that hit the city added to the woes of the commuters.

Although the traffic police had already released a traffic advisory while highlighting the diverted route, traffic congestion was witnessed on surrounding roads, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The traffic coming from Jagraon Bridge and Clock Town side and heading towards Basti Jodhewal Chowk, Shiv Puri was directed towards Malhotra resort from Jalandhar Bypass and after taking U-turn from Malhotra Resort, the commuters were asked to take flyover to reach Basti Jodhewal Chowk and Shiv Puri.

Commuters travelling from Delhi side towards Jalandhar side were easily passing through the flyover, but most of the commercial heavy vehicles were diverted via Doraha – Southern Bypass towards Ladhowal Toll Plaza.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said that police personnel were deployed at different spots to manage traffic diversions.

