Challans fall flat as haphazard auto parking continues to choke Ludhiana roads

Despite the issuance of 953 challans to auto-rickshaw drivers by the traffic police this year, the problem of illegally parked vehicles continues to plague the city. Major intersections, including the railway station, bus stand, and Chaura Bazar, are congested with auto-rickshaws, causing inconvenience to commuters and leading to traffic chaos.

According to the office of traffic police, there are more than 25,000 auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws on city roads. (Manish/HT)

City residents are urging the state government to formulate a policy to streamline traffic problems around the city.

Ravinder Singh, a local businessman, spoke out about the dangers of the current situation, “Irregular stoppages made by the auto-rickshaws have made the road prone to accidents. A strict policy in this regard by rendering different zones for the auto-rickshaws and proper stopping points is the need of the hour.”

Harpreet Singh, president of the Kochar market association, highlighted the spurt in the number of auto rickshaws plying on city roads, saying, “The intersection near ESI Hospital has become a major traffic bottleneck due to irregular stoppages of auto rickshaws.”

During a visit to the bus stand, a group of college students echoed the sentiment, saying, “The government should make proper auto-rickshaw stops similar to bus stops so that unwanted stoppages in between the roads can be eradicated.”

Om Parkash, the district president of the auto-rickshaw sangarsh committee, also mentioned the need for auto stands and special lanes and stopping points for auto-rickshaws on roads.

Addressing the issue, additional commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Charanjit Singh Lamba, acknowledged the gravitas of the situation.

“This is a very sensitive issue, and the department is working on it seriously. I have written a letter to the transport department and higher authorities to formulate a policy in regard to this where CNG and electric auto-rickshaws can be allowed to run in the city zone, and diesel-operated auto-rickshaws can run in the suburb areas of the city,” he added.

