Traffic cop slaps Haryana tourists in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Police are again at the centre of controversy following a traffic cop slapping tourists in Shimla town on Thursday.

The incident, which took place near Victory Tunnel on Circular Road, drew criticism from all quarters prompting senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohit Chawla to take action against the erring cop.

In a video of the entire episode, which has been widely shared on social media, a traffic cop is seen slapping a tourist several times.

As per the information, the tourists who were from Haryana, didn’t stop their car at Victory Tunnel despite being signalled by the cop.

When cops finally stopped them at some distance, they started misbehaving with them. The heated exchange soon turned into a scuffle as the traffic cop slapped one of the tourists several times.

Meanwhile, Chawla said the cop in question was immediately removed from duty.

The SSP termed the incident unfortunate, but said that the traffic police work in tough conditions and it were the tourists who misbehaved first. He agreed that the response of the police was also not “up to the mark”.

“The cop should have reported it to the higher official or taken tourists to the police station,” said Chawla, adding that they haven’t received any complaint from the tourists.

They have left the town and their vehicle is being tracked. The police jawan has lodged a complaint against the tourists, he added.

The SSP has also urged the tourists to behave properly while they come to visit the state.