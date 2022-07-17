Traffic movement at Kinnaur’s Nigulsari suspended after landslide

Kinnaur district administration on Sunday restricted the traffic movement on National Highway 5 at Nigulsari in Nichar tehsil during night after landslide and shooting stones were reported there.

The orders were issued by the Kinnaur district magistrate Abid Hussain Sadiq under section 117 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Kinnaur district is prone to landslides and shooting stone incidents are frequent in the monsoon season due to its fragile ecology.

“A landslide and shooting stone incident happened at Nigulsari on Saturday night after which decision has been made to restrict night traffic movement on the this stretch,” said Sadiq.

He said the vehicular traffic, except emergency vehicles, at Nigulsari will remain suspended from 8pm to 6am till further orders. The district police have also deployed their quick reaction team (QRT) at the spot.

As many as 28 people were killed and 17 injured after a major landslide buried seven vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, two cars, a passenger vehicle, a jeep and a truck, at Nigulsari on August 11, 2021.

It took emergency workers more than a week to recover all the bodies and vehicles from the accident site. Nearly 150 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police and firefighters were involved in the mega search operation.

A study report by the Geological Survey of India on the Nigulsari landslide incident had attributed steeply inclined slope and incessant rainfall as geo-scientific causes behind the incidents.

The report, though, ruled out any man-made factor behind the incident even as locals alleged that haphazard construction activities in the region to build large dams were responsible for the mishap.

The local administration had removed loose and unstable stones, rocks and exposed boulders to avoid further accidents on the hill above the highway as recommended by the GSI.

However, the area is still prone to landslides and an ‘Early Warning System for Landslides’ has also been installed at Nigulsari hill, which had sounded a landslide alert on Saturday.