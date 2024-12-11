Traffic police push for road widening to ease congestion in Mohali

With Mohali’s traffic crisis beginning to mirror those of larger cities, police have called for widening of roads, especially around the city’s major chokepoints, to ease vehicular movement. Police also highlighted the need for installation of traffic lights at seven chowks and time displays at the already installed traffic lights at 17 locations in Mohali. (HT File)

At a brainstorming session chaired by housing and urban development secretary Rahul Tiwari, superintendent of police (traffic) HS Maan said that the Mohali’s entry points, including the railway underpass near JLPL, Kharar flyover, Verka Chowk, Max Hospital Phase-6, the stretch from Chatt lightpoint to Airport Chowk, the stretch from Airport Chowk to Daily Post, and the railway underpass near IISER, are among the worst hit in terms of traffic congestion and need to be widened.

Police also pushed for the use of artificial intelligence-based traffic lights, which have cameras to capture the traffic volume and adjust the timer accordingly. “With AI-based traffic lights, the traffic flow can be controlled real-time. The side with a longer traffic queue can be allowed more time on the green signal compared to the side with lesser traffic,” said a senior police officer.

Police also highlighted the need for installation of traffic lights at seven chowks and time displays at the already installed traffic lights at 17 locations in Mohali.

One-way for Industrial Area Phase-8

At the Industrial Area Phase-8, which sees heavy congestion in the morning and evening hours, police have recommended one-way traffic.

“The area witnesses heavy vehicular traffic due to the presence of IT offices and manufacturing units. Internal roads lack dividers and are not wide enough for dividers to be built. A plan may be devised to convert roads into one-ways. Similar concepts can be applied to other areas, including near Bestech Mall, Sector 82, Industrial Area,” the Mohali police report stated.

“Mohali can easily be categorised into one-way roads, as the city is on a grid pattern. A pilot may be conducted for a few days to test the results,” police suggested.

Roundabouts on Airport Road

According to the police, rotaries should be constructed at all chowks on the Airport Road (PR-7 road), especially between IT city lights and IISER T-point. They further stated that commuters take U-turns from the railway underpass and IT city lights, causing the traffic to slow down. Thus, there is a need for a roundabout midway to ease traffic on this route, police suggested.

Ensure parking space in malls, hospitals: MC to GMADA

MC commissioner T Benith, who heads a three-member committee including representatives from MC, GMADA, and police, suggested that the development authority ensures that malls and hospitals have ample parking space before their building plans are sanctioned.

“Many vehicles can be seen parked outside malls, including CP-67, Bestech, and Jubilee Walk, as well as many hospitals in the city,” Benith said. “Like Fortis and Max hospitals, which acquired vacant plots for additional parking, other hospitals and malls should also arrange extra parking sites. Authorities should not permit businesses to be operational until they make parking arrangements,” he added.

Police further suggested that parking slots be earmarked on roadsides, provided that these don’t cause traffic congestion. Signboards mentioning permissible time slots for parking should also be put up alongside. It was stated that people tend to park outside malls due to hefty parking fees, and thus parking charges should be rationalised.

No-vending zones

MC officials shared that they plan to install no-parking and 150 no-vending zone boards by January-end. The MC claimed to have rectified five black spots and installed traffic lights, while work is in progress at the remaining black spots.

Meanwhile, GMADA officials said that new roads under construction, including the shorter route to the local airport, may help decongest major roads.

NHAI project director Navdeep Asija said the highways authority is working on a bypass to ease traffic congestion in Zirakpur, which would allow commuters to take the road directly to Shimla while coming from the Ambala side.

State traffic advisor on road safety, Navdeep Asija, stressed on the need for rail connectivity between Kurali and Baddi (about 20 km) to decongest traffic on this route.