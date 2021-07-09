Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Traffic violator drags Chandigarh cop on car bonnet for 500 metres
chandigarh news

Traffic violator drags Chandigarh cop on car bonnet for 500 metres

The constable had signalled the vehicle to stop at the traffic lights after he saw that both the driver and the person sitting next to him were not wearing seat belts
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:46 AM IST
A case has been registered against the car driver. (Representational photo)

Signalled to stop for traffic violations, a car driver dragged a traffic cop on his vehicle’s bonnet for 500 metres near the Sector 46-47/48-49 traffic light on Wednesday.

Constable Pradeep complained to the police that while he was on duty at the traffic lights, he spotted the driver of a Maruti Swift car (PB-13BK-7087) talking on the phone while coming from Colony Number 5 side.

As the vehicle stopped at the traffic lights, he also saw that both the driver and the person sitting next to him were not wearing seat belts.

He approached the car and asked the driver to park the vehicle on the road side, but he tried to escape the spot.

In the attempt, the car hit Pradeep who landed on the bonnet of the vehicle. But the driver continued to drive and suddenly applied brakes after 500 metres, causing Pradeep to fall on the road, the police said.

The driver sped away, following which Pradeep alerted the traffic helpline 1073.

On his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified driver at the Sector-49 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP