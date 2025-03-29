Traffic violators with pending challans to be blacklisted: Mohali RTO

Traffic violators who have failed to clear their pending challans have been issued a 15-day ultimatum. Regional transport officer (RTO) Mohali, Pardeep Singh Dhillon warned the violators that failure to pay will result in their vehicles being blacklisted on the Parivahan website. There are around 10,000 pending challans in the district. Once a vehicle is blacklisted on the Parivahan website, the owner will be unable to access services on the Vahan portal, including tax payment, vehicle renewal, and other related services. (HT File)

Dhillon said that under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, it is mandatory to pay the challan amount within 90 days of issuance. If the fine is not cleared within this period, the vehicle may be blacklisted. He said that failure to pay within time will result in legal action and penalties as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Despite multiple reminders and notices, a significant number of drivers have not paid fines for violations such as speeding, jumping red lights, and reckless driving. Therefore, they must clear their dues within 15 days or face blacklisting,” Dhillon said.

“As for vehicles registered outside the district which have pending challans, we have already blacklisted them, as the RTO has the authority to do so,” he added.